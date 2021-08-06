KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Close to half a million euro to be shared by almost 40 sports groups across Carlow and Kilkenny
The monies form part of a €16.6m nationwide spend
Another day and another funding boost has been announced locally.
Just over €315,000 will be shared by 26 bodies across Kilkenny, the largest single amount of €46,425 going to Thomastown Athletic Club.
While Carlow Rowing Club’s to get almost €60,000, as part of a €160,000 spend for 11 clubs.
It’s part of a €16.6million announcement by the sports department in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
A full breakdown can be viewed here