KCLR Live: Thursday 7th May 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

Part One:

Gerry Rafter of Rafter Dempsey’s and John Holden of Cleere’s Bar talk to Eimear about the future of their business under lockdown.

Local Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness gives us some updates on government formation talks, cabinet tension and the need for better support for nursing homes and carers in the home.

Part Two:

Anne Neary shares some of her mouth-watering recipes.

Fran Grincell gives us a taste of the Garden Olympics energy from his home, in aid of the Good Shepherd.

We hear from Edward Moran from Skeoghvausteen in today’s My Local Area piece.

Presentation Secondary School Principal Shane Hallahan updates us on latest Leaving Cert plans.

Eimear discusses the trend of blackmarket hair salons with local hairdresser Arthur Rainbow.