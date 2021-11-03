CMO calls for people to ‘dial down’ social contacts but says no lockdown being considered

The CMO says a “circuit breaker” lockdown isn’t being considered to control rising Covid cases.

NPHET says the level of socialisation is now at the highest level since the pandemic began – and is urging people to “dial it down” and cut their number of daily social contacts.

3,174 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today, after 3,726 on Tuesday- with 56 Covid-related deaths over the last week.

There has been a total of 5,492* deaths notified in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

460 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.

Three were in critical care at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny on Tuesday night, among 12 patients being treated for the virus locally.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan doesn’t believe more restrictions are currently needed at this stage.

Minister Catherine Martin has said the Government will take more than just the case numbers into account when reviewing the Covid situation