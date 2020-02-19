Cocaine, ketamine & cannabis seized in separate drug raids in Carlow town

Drugs worth an estimated €4,500 Euro have been seized in three raids in Carlow Town.

The planned searches were carried out by the divisional Drugs Unit at three separate addresses on Sunday.

Ketamine with an estimated street value of €3,600 was found during a search under warrant.

€490 worth of cocaine was discovered in a search of another house, while €400 worth of cannabis and other drugs paraphernalia were also found in a third house.