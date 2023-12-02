Cold spell set to continue as Met Eireann issues a nationwide status yellow warning for low temperatures

Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow warning for low temperatures, ice, and fog this weekend.

There’ll be freezing temperatures throughout the day and night, accompanied by persistent frost.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says there’s not much change in the weather pattern at the moment. ”We still have some cold weather to contend with for the next few days with sleet and frost continuing. There will be lingering snow in some parts and increased risk of wintry showers.”