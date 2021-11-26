Carlow and Kilkenny commuters on alert as truckers warn of more disruption

A haulage group says it could completely stop traffic and block ports and motorways if high fuel costs aren’t addressed.

The Irish Trucker Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices brought parts of Dublin to a standstill earlier this week.

Motorists from Carlow and Kilkenny who were making their way to the capital on Wednesday were caught in the delays on the approach to the city.

The group has warned it will protest again in the coming days if prices aren’t reduced.