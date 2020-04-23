“Complacency is the new enemy” says Taoiseach in containing spread of Coronavirus

Complacency is the new enemy in containing the spread of the Coronavirus, according to the Taoiseach.

The Dáil is debating the government’s response to COVID-19 this afternoon.

There’s been calls for more transparency in the decision making process from the government.

Leo Varadkar has said restrictions can only be unwound in the coming weeks if people stick to the rules:

“Today our new enemy is complacency, the real risk is, if we become lax in the next few days and weeks we could lose control over the spread of the virus”.

“So far we have not been able to slow transmission of the virus in every setting and its impact in long term care, residential facilities both nursing homes and other care facilities is great”.