Concern raised over billboard that claims Carlow’s had 211 burglaries within a year

Concern’s been raised over a billboard that claims Carlow’s had 211 burglaries in the last year.

At the most recent Joint Policing Committee meeting for the county while presenting an overview of crime locally, Supt Anthony Farrell noted there was an issue with an advert by a private company which made the claim. Supt Farrell noted that when you go through the data, the figures stated appear to be from across the Division of Kilkenny and Carlow, so linking them them solely to one county was “promoting negative feeling in the community”. He added that the Garda national press office is following this up as it’s “not accurate in any way and is concerning to us”.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Cllr Andrea Dalton, hit out at what she called a false advert saying it was “scaremongering, factually incorrect and damaging to the work we do” as members are “constantly trying to do best for Carlow”.

She asked that the company be asked to withdraw or clarify the advert and perhaps to apologise.

And she reiterated that appeal on The KCLR Daily – hear her conversation with our Brian Redmond here;

KCLR has reached out to the company involved for comment.