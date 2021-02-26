Concerns of Carlow Kilkenny’s FG TD are being taken on board by party leadership

The concerns of a local TD are being taken on board by his party leadership but it remains to be seen if anything comes of it.

That’s according the Irish Independent’s Editor after John Paul Phelan led the critical voice for two weeks in a row in the parliamentary party meetings.

This week Deputy Phelan is reported to have described the Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s media performances as appalling.

Fionnan Sheehan’s been telling KCLR that the comments aren’t likely to bring about any improvement in the government communications strategy.

