KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Concerns raised over Kilkenny County Council’s Winter Services Plan
Certain routes will be prioritised if the bad weather kicks in
As the cold weather creeps in Kilkenny County Council’s Winter Services Plan is already in play.
It continues to April 30th with an objective similar to previous years; when the threat of ice is present we will see the salting or gritting of routes prioritised in three strands – with red routes taking precedence followed by blue then green.
But a number of councillors outlined concerns for pockets of their respective areas which are not typically catered for.
Each year Patrick O’Neill raises the issues of the Gowran Hill & Danesfort Hill in the Bennettsbridge area, mainly around extreme conditions in particular when they can be dangerous for those out early.