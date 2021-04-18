Construction of new footbridge in Castlecomer gets the go ahead

A contract has been signed for the construction of the new footbridge in Castlecomer.

The new steel structure which will cross the River Dinin near the existing road bridge to provide a safe link for pedestrians between the Discovery Park and the town.

Kenny Civils & Plant Ltd are expected to start construction this summer and the bridge is expected to open in November 2021.

Cathaoirleach of the Castlecomer District Mick McCarthy says he hope it will help bring more visitors to the town: We are hoping this will attract more people to the area and boost tourism as a result. ”