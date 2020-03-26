Controlled burning of agricultural waste banned

The controlled burning of agricultural waste has been banned in Kilkenny until further notice.

Kilkenny County Council says it will continue to deliver vital public services in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it has been directed by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management that in light of the on-going Covid-19 National Emergency and, in the lead up to vegetation fire season (i.e. fires on grasslands, forests and peatlands), controlled burning by the agricultural community is no longer permitted from today until further notice.

The public should note that all notices informing Kilkenny County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of this emergency and that they should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time.

It should also be noted by the public that if a 999/112 call is received relating to any controlled burning event on their property, then the Fire Brigade will be mobilised to attend and extinguish the fire.

All the costs associated with the attendance of the Fire and Rescue Service will be invoiced to the property owner.

This measure has been deemed necessary when Fire and Rescue Services resources may be stretched due to Covid-19 crisis and, at a time when Kilkenny County Council are trying to maintain essential staffing levels.