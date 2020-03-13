KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Coronavirus – Government looking at ways to cover childcare for health service workers
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they haven't yet found the solution.
The government is trying to find a way to provide childcare for health service workers as services close today for more than two weeks.
Schools, colleges and childcare services have been shut by the government and people encouraged to work at home if possible due to the Coronavirus.
However, healthcare workers now have to find a way of minding their children and coming into work.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they haven’t yet found the solution.