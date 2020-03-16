KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Coronavirus – Parents being asked to be extra cautious with children in playgrounds
It comes as efforts are being made across the country to limit the spread of infection
Parents are being asked to take extra care when bringing children to playgrounds.
Although there is no ban on bringing children to public playgrounds, Kilkenny County Council are advising parents to be extra vigilant.
Speaking to KCLR News, Director of Services Tim Butler says children can still carry the virus.