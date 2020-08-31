Could Carlow Blueway get the go-ahead?

A Carlow councillor says he’s determined to see progress made on the Barrow Blueway project.

Cllr Tom O’Neill is the Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council & says he’s called on the Council’s Chief Executive to look into funding for the amenity which he claims would have many benefits.

He told KCLR “I think it would make a big impact in Carlow town & county to have the Blueway here, when you look at it you have Kildare & Laois you can cycle, walk along there then you come to Carlow and we say ‘No, we don’t want you really’ and I just think that we should look at it again, I know that there’s strong opinion on it on both sides”.

He adds “In Clonmel, the Blueway, 140,000 visitors visited that in 2020, imagine if we got even a quarter of that if we had the Blueway in Carlow”.

Cllr O’Neill notes “It’s unfortunate because I wasn’t on the council at the time when it was rejected and I have to say, as my own personal opinion now I’m giving here, I think it should’ve gone ahead, I would love to have seen it going ahead and hopefully now, when I took over as Cathaoirleach I did ask our Chief Executive and the team down there to look at the possibility of seeing where we are at this stage of it for funding for it, it’s sort of a pet project of mine for the year and I do have asked all the executive to look at it”.