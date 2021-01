A person is waking up this morning €8.5 million richer.

There was one winning ticket for last night’s lotto jackpot.

Lucky numbers are 7, 24, 27, 33, 34, and 40 with the bonus number 30.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 top prizes.

The National Lottery hasn’t revealed where the ticket was sold, and people are being urged to check their tickets.