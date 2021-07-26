Councillors in Kilkenny approve link road needed for new school build

Members of Kilkenny county council have approved the Part 8 for phase 1 of the Loughmacask Link Road.

Director of Services Tim Butler gave Councillors a presentation at a special meeting this afternoon detailing the plans and submissions that were made in relation to it.

The proposed route would travel between two housing estates to the currently land-locked site where the new, expanded CBS secondary school is to be located.

A planning application for the new building has been submitted to the planning department of Kilkenny County Council.

The plans were approved after being proposed by Fianna Fáil Councillor Matt Doran and Fine Gael Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh.

Two members, Independent Councillor Eugene McGuinness and Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard abstained citing road safety and traffic concerns.