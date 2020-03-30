Counting gets underway today in the Seanad Elections with two local candidates hoping for seats

Counting will get underway today in the Seanad Elections.

The count will start later this afternoon once voting closes, though candidates have been asked to stay away because of the current guidelines around Covid 19.

Former TD Pat Deering is hoping to win a seat in the Upper House – he is running for the Agricultural Panel.

While Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Malone is contesting for the Administrative panel.

He told KCLR news he will have to wait until later in the week to find out if he is successful or not.

He said “This afternoon the counting starts, and the Cultural and Education panel is first, the votes will be counted from 4 o clock this evening and tomorrow morning Tuesday”.

“The Agricultural panel is tomorrow at 4 o clock, the Labour panel is on Wednesday at 4.30pm and the Industrial and Commercial panel is on Thursday at 9.30am”.

He added “My own one, the admin panel which is the last one is on Friday the 3rd of April at 11.30am in Dublin Castle”.