A county Carlow home was ransacked during a burglary over the weekend.

The house at Knockevagh, Rathvilly was broken into at 10:25am on Sunday morning after the back door was kicked in.

It’s not yet known if anything was taken.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating and are appealing for anybody who might have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact them on 059 9181160.