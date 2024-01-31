County Kilkenny home ransacked with items taken during break-in

A county Kilkenny home was ransacked during a burglary.

It happened last Friday afternoon in the Warrington area.

Inspector Paul Donohoe has been telling KCLR News that it happened on “The Bennettsbridge Road out in Warrington, someone entered the house, broke into a house, and ransacked the house in Warrington, it happened between 2:15 in the afternoon and 8:30 at night, they broke through the back door, stole items and cash and left the premises”.

He adds; “We are really just putting out an appeal to people to see did anyone who was on that road near Warrington or passing through Warrington between 2:15 and 8:30 on last Friday, the 26th, maybe someone might have dashcam footage or something we might pick up a car or people walking the road or anything at all, so anyone that can help us with any information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, we’d really appreciate it”.