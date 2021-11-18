County Kilkenny restaurant one of two best in the country according to the AA Guide

A local restaurant’s one of the two best in the country according to the AA guide.

The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet in Thomastown’s been awarded four rosettes in this year’s guide.

It’s more good news for the eaterie following the team there’s most recent win (see here).

Two-Michelin-starred Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin is the only other Irish place to be judged so highly.

The 28th edition of the guide features 1,700 restaurants that have all been singled out for “culinary excellence”.