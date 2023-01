A man has appeared in court today after a teenager was assaulted in Tullow on Wednesday evening.

Gardai have confirmed that a weapon was used in the attack which happened after 5pm near the Civic Offices in the town.

The teenage boy suffered only minor injuries.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at 5.40pm.

He’s since been charged and appeared in court today.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again next Wednesday.