Covid 19 booster vaccine clinics for 12-15 year olds are continue today in Carlow and Kilkenny

Covid 19 booster vaccine clinics for 12-15 year olds are continuing in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

The walk in clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel is open between 9am and 1pm and again between 2 and 5pm.

Meanwhile, in Kilkenny, a walk in clinic at Cillin Hill, is operational until 12.30 and between 1.30 and 4pm this afternoon.

More information can be found at HSE.ie