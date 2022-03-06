Covid 19 booster vaccine clinics for 12-15 year olds are continue today in Carlow and Kilkenny

KCLR News
Covid 19 booster vaccine clinics for 12-15 year olds are continuing in Carlow and Kilkenny today.
The walk in clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel is open between 9am and 1pm and again between 2 and 5pm.
Meanwhile, in Kilkenny, a walk in clinic at Cillin Hill, is operational until 12.30 and between 1.30 and 4pm this afternoon.
More information can be found at HSE.ie