Covid-19: “Cooperation across the health service has never been more important” as 69 new cases confirmed on St. Patrick’s Day

69 new cases of Covid-19 were officially confirmed on Tuesday evening, St. Patrick’s Day.

Of the new cases, 29 are male, 40 female with the majority in the east of the country.

48 are associated with the east of the country, 13 are associated with the south, 5 are associated with the north/west, and 3 are associated with the west. There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s figures bring to 292 the total of confirmed cases within the Republic.

Cooperation is key

Today, Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry and Chair of the COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, met with medical colleagues from across the health service to outline Ireland’s approach to date and to discuss how best to meet the challenges ahead.

“Cooperation across the health service has never been more important and I would like to thank our colleagues in their ongoing efforts to help us to prepare for and limit the spread of COVID-19″, said Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added; “Todays’ meeting emphasised the importance of us all coming together, sharing our perspectives and ensuring that our health workforces are supported and enabled to to respond dynamically at this crucial time.”