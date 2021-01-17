Covid-19 disinformation spreads throughout Kilkenny

Locals are warned to beware of disinformation about Covid-19 that’s been displayed on billboards in Kilkenny.

An electronic screen appeared in parts of the city and in last night, showing messages that warned people not to take a Covid vaccine.

The screen was on a flat bed trailer, and attached to a vehicle that drove throughout the county spreading the unfounded claims.

Local councillor Andrew Mc Guinness is condemning those who were responsible for the display;

“It was absolutely shocking” he told KCLR News. “I’d ask everybody to ignore it. Give it no attention, and don’t share pictures of it on social media because that’s what they want. It’s disinformation, it’s dangerous and it goes against all public health guidelines. It’s utterly irresponsible of the people who are behind putting that on High Street and in various parts of Kilkenny yesterday and last night.”

Cllr Mc Guinness, the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, says the incident has come about following a surge in misleading information on social media since the pandemic began;

“There is a dangerous trend where we see people sharing fake news articles that goes against our public health advice, and advises people to do things that can actually put them in danger and put the heath of themselves and their loved ones at risk” he says. “Ignore that fake news, don’t share it on social media. We have far too many of these Facebook experts and YouTube doctors, but really what we should be listening to is the official HSE advice, and stick to the trustworthy sources.”