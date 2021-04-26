Covid-19 latest: 1 death, 437 new cases, with up to 4 in Carlow

437 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this evening and one additional death- with up to four of the new infections in Carlow.

Kilkenny’s recorded no new cases and continues to have the lowest infection rate in the country, with 26 cases per 100,000 population over the past fortnight.

While Carlow’s reporting fewer than five new cases, and has a 14-day incidence rate of 90 infections per 100,000 population.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show the median age for today’s cases was 29, while 76% of cases were under the age of 45.