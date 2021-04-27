Covid-19 latest: 10 deaths, 426 new cases, with eight in Carlow

10 additional deaths from Covid have been confirmed this evening alongside 426 new cases- with eight of those being local.

Of the deaths in today’s NPHET figures, four occurred in April, five occurred in March and one in February.

Kilkenny’s once again reported no new cases, and continues to have the lowest infection rate in the country. The county’s had just 25 new cases in the last fortnight.

However, Carlow’s reported eight new infections today and now has a 14-day incidence rate of 97 cases per 100,000 population.

Nationally, the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 122.5.