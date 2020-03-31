Covid-19 latest: Another 17 patients die, 325 new cases

The Department of Health has confirmed another 17 people have sadly died in Ireland from Covid-19 with 325 new cases confirmed. This evening’s briefing heard this is the “largest number of deaths” on any day here in Ireland since the outbreak began.

A total of 30,213 tests have been carried out to date and officials say the tests are done for a “population benefit” warning that individuals should self-isolate if they have symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says we will continue to see growth but have to keep trying to “flatten the curve” by emphasising the importance of the measures being taken on social distancing.

Median Age

Of the new deaths reported today, the median age is 84. Dr Holohan says the average number of close contacts that coronavirus patients have is now three.

He also says the measures will stay under review as regards social distancing but he says it is too early to make a prediction on what will happen.

Meanwhile, 703 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 – with 113 in intensive care beds. The briefing was also told one quarter of the transmissions are among healthcare workers.