Covid 19: Latest data shows 102 new cases in Ireland, where we now have a total of 785

There are now 785 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland after 102 new cases were reported today.

The figures were announced as walkers were observed in scenic parts of Carlow and Kilkenny in great numbers. Health chiefs are cautioning everybody to continue the “social isolation” measures to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the latest patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of 584 cases, we know:

55% are male and 44% are female, with 29 clusters involving 157 cases.

Median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

30% of cases have been hospitalised

13 cases admitted to ICU – representing 2% of all cases hospitalised

147 cases – 25% of cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 55%, followed by Cork 15%

Carlow-Kilkenny figures

In Carlow, the figures remain at less than 5 cases or 0% while in Kilkenny, there are now 11 cases confirmed or 2%. A drive-through testing facility is already up and running at the Kilkenny GAA grounds, Nowlan Park, and another is expected to open in Tinryland GFC in Carlow next week.

Our volunteer club members who installed lights for the Covid-19 test centre this morning. pic.twitter.com/RyO3ssRhLo — Tinryland GFC (@Tinryland_GFC) March 21, 2020

Transmission

For patients whose transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.

The Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 was signed into law by the President of Ireland on Friday, 20 March. This Act empowers the Minister for Health to prohibit and restrict the holding of certain events, and to close certain premises, for example public houses.

Pubs

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The Department is aware that pubs in some areas of the country are continuing to open, in contravention of existing public health advice.

“If any such premises become known to us, the Minister will be advised to use his regulatory powers to enforce the temporary closure of premises in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We are also asking An Garda Siochana to assist in encouraging the public to abide by the public health advice on social distancing by encouraging any groups congregating in public to disperse.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We must continue in our efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 together, as a society, to protect our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable.”