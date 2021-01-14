People who’ve already had Covid-19 may not get vaccine

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is currently considering whether people who’ve already had Covid-19 should be vaccinated.

77,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine as of yesterday.

4,000 people have been trained to give the vaccine while work is ongoing to finalise locations of mass vaccinations sites.

The priority list, which outlines the order in which vaccines are to be offered, is set to be reviewed following the third wave of the virus.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says people who’ve had Covid-19 may have their own immunity.