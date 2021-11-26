Covid booster jabs now approved for all over the age of 16

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended Covid booster vaccines for everyone over the age of 16.

Up to now, boosters had only been approved for people over the age of 50, health workers and those with underlying conditions.

The rollout will start with pregnant women, followed by those aged 40 to 49 before continuing to the 16-39 cohort in descending order.

People will still need to be at least 5 months after their second dose of the initial vaccine.

Meanwhile the head of the HSE says the plan to administer booster jabs to people over 50 will begin in the middle of next month.

It had been expected the rollout wouldn’t start until the end of December.

Third doses for over 60s and healthcare workers will be available at walk-in centres this weekend.