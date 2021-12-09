Covid booster jabs to be rolled out to over 50’s

Appointments for a booster Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to people over 50 from today.

Walk-in centres will also be open to those in the age cohort.

Up to now only people over 60 or those with underlying conditions have been able to avail of a third dose.

Details of local clinics in Kilkenny and Carlow will be published once confirmed.

There’s a walk-in booster clinic at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny today and tomorrow for Healthcare workers. That’s from 1.40pm-4pm each day.

On Saturday 11th December in Kilkenny 60-69 year olds can avail of a walk-in service from 8.15am to 12.30pm and from 1.40pm to 4.30pm.