Covid cases at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny now up to 34 with 2 ICU patients

The number of Covid cases at St Luke’s Hospital has risen to 34.

Nationally there are 1,047 people in hospital with Covid, up 5 on yesterday’s figure.

Case numbers are at their highest since mid-January, with 9,371 new cases confirmed yesterday.

114 people with Covid have been discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show 42 patients are in intensive care with the virus – 2 of them are in the ICU at St Luke’s.