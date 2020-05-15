Covid-19 restrictions to be eased as Phase 1 begins on Monday

Phase one of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions will begin next week.

Cabinet has signed off on the move which will see construction sites, DIY and hardware stores open from Monday.

Construction workers, gardeners and other outdoor workers can return to work

Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites, such as carparks, beaches and mountain walks may reopen

People will also be allowed to play golf or tennis and meet in groups of up to 4 people outdoors.

Older people and those who are cocooning should continue to stay at home, except for brief outdoor exercise within 5km of their home.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said this is the first step in getting the economy going again.

Homewear shops that are mostly for furniture and bedding etc won’t be allowed to re-open as planned next week under phase one of the lifting of Coronavirus restrictions.

People over the age of 13 are being encouraged to wear face coverings in public – However they are not mandatory.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says anyone not wearing a mask should not be criticised or judged.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says they are not a shield or a protection and not a subsitute for social distancing or cough/hand hygiene.