Covid19: 295 new cases today

There are now 36 confirmed cases of Covid19 in Kilkenny, with a further 295 confirmed cases recorded today, according to the latest data from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The report this evening stated that eight people across the country have lost their lives to the virus, bring the total number of deaths to 54.

The latest data also shows that there is still just five or fewer been recorded in Carlow, but it is not clear to KCLR if any of the Kilkenny cases are related to Carlow tests.

