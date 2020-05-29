Local creche owner welcomes extra clarity as childcare guidelines issued

A local creche owner is welcoming the extra clarity after guidelines were issued for childcare providers to facilitate their re-opening on June 29th.

They are being advised to adopt the ‘play-pod’ model in order to limit the number of people children interact with.

The maximum size of a ‘play-pod’ will be confirmed in the coming days.

While initially the services were only due to open for children of essential workers, this has now been widened to include other categories.

Aine Russell from Buzy Bees Creche and Montessori has been telling The Way It is that there’s nothing new in the pods idea and they’ve already be planning other measures to limit the spread of the virus.