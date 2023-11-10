Criminal damage reported at Carlow town business premises this morning

The hunt is on for two men believed to have been involved in an overnight arson attack on a Carlow town business premises.

Gardaí have confirmed they were called to the Staplestown Road area at about 8am following reports of a criminal damage incident in the early hours of this morning.

Two suspects were seen close to the building and subsequently fleeing the area on foot in the direction of Carlow town.

No arrests have as yet been made but investigations are ongoing.

Anybody who was in the area at the time and who might have information or footage is asked to contact Carlow town garda station.