Crowds pouring into Young Scientists Exhibition as 31 local projects go on display

The excitement is building as crowds start to come into this year’s Young Scientists Exhibition.

31 local projects, most from Kilkenny, are among over 500 set up for the first round of judging.

Éanna Heffernan is a teacher at Loreto in Kilkenny – he says it’s great to see the general public coming in today:

“It’s very busy at the moment and it’s only getting busier because all the girls were set up and the first round of judging was just completed yesterday (Wednesday) for the first day of the exhibition,” said Éanna.

“Today, you’ve all the primary school students coming in, it’s just been opened up to the public, and in the afternoon you’ll have a lot more secondary school students so it’s about to get even louder in here,”.

Student Millie Gilsenan has been telling KCLR about her project:

“Our project is an investigation into the potential for biogas production from wetland plant species, I’m actually from Stoneyford but my two partners are living in town, Angela and Sinead Carroll,” she said.