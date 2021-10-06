The current system for inspecting properties makes it almost impossible for landlords to get it right.

That’s according to the Irish Property Owners Association who claim it’s actually damaging to the sector.

Figures released this week revealed that all private rentals that were inspected locally last year failed. (Read about that here).

Margaret McCormack who is with the group representing landlords says there’s no excuse for poor standards but she says in many cases a fail can be for something quite simple.

