Carlow Co Co gets €1m ‘exceptional payment’ to address ‘historic anomaly’ in funding

The one-off payout has been confirmed by local government TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor

Carlow County Council Offices. Pic - Google Maps
Carlow’s getting an extra €1m from the government.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has confirmed to KCLR that an exceptional payment to the county council has been agreed.

The local authority has repeatedly highlighted what’s been described as an “historic anomaly” where Carlow has been continually underfunded by central Government.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says this payout is to address that issue.

