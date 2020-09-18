Carlow-Kilkenny TD facing possible PSNI interview over Storey funeral

It’s not clear if local TD Kathleen Funchion will be interviewed by police in the north about her attendance at the Bobby Storey Funeral in Belfast.

It’s been confirmed that several Sinn Féin politicians will be interviewed by the PSNI about potential breaches of the health laws in the North at the former IRA man’s funeral.

Deputy Funchion was there along with many senior figures from the party and it’s estimated that more than 1,500 people turned up to line the streets.

KCLR news has sought conformation on whether the local TD had recieved a letter asking her to present herself to be interviewed but we have so far not gotten a reply.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly confirms her party colleagues will agree to be interviewed – but says they deny any wrongdoing.