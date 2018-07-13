Dáil Deputy due to meet HSE over St Lukes Department of Psychiatry today

A local TD is to finally meet with the management of the Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny today.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion had asked the Mental Health Minister to arrange this meeting to take place last month, having been trying since February to arrange it herself.

However, when she showed up she was told the meeting couldn’t go ahead because the management weren’t there.

Deputy Funchion told KCLR she hopes it can go ahead as planned now this morning at 10am.

It comes in the same week that the Health Minister indicated that 20 extra beds needed for the unit were to be delivered.