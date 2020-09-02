Dail resumes today & on its agenda is the announcement of the new Agriculture Minister

We could find out later who’ll be the new Agriculture Minister later, as the Dail resumes following the summer break.

The Government’s expected to announce the new minister following the resignation of Dara Calleary over Golfgate.

The Irish Farmers Association says the recent turnover of agriculture ministers, comes at a time when the sector’s grappling with the issues of Brexit, CAP and Covid-19.

Former president of the association, Joe Healy, says whoever’s appointed must recognise the needs of farmers noting “It’s imperative that a good person is appointed to the job, a person who understands the agricultural industry and who will listen to the farmers because I think the recent TB risk letters highlights the importance of someone there to keep an eye on the department from just doing what it feels like doing”.