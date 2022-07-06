Dairy farmers from Asia are to visit Kilkenny to learn more about our farming methods

There are 22 dairy buyers from Asia visiting Kilkenny to learn more about Ireland’s grass fed farming methods.

The 22 buyers from Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are visiting the country as part of a €3.2 million promotion campaign co-funded by Bord Bia and the EU.

They will be visiting Glanbia in Kilkenny to see Irish dairy production first-hand.

Yesterday, they were at Joe Hayden’s family farm at The Orchard Centre, Tinahely, Co.Wicklow.