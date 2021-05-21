Date set for closure of Callan Post Office but services for the County Kilkenny town will be retained

A supermarket in Callan’s set to become a bigger community hub.

The Crehan/McCabe SuperValu is to take on the services currently offered by the Post Office when it shuts its doors on 4th June as postmistress Elaine Bryan retires.

Cllr Joe Lyons has been telling KCLR News while it’s sad to see the facilities close their doors, it’s great that their offerings can be retained, telling KCLR News “Yes, the services will remain, they’re moving to SuperValu, it’s great to see it kept in the town and they’ll also take on the services of the Bank of Ireland which sadly closed and they’ll offer both services there which will be great”.

He adds “Sad to see Elaine and the service move from Prologue at the top of Green Street there, such a valuable service there, if any business went over and above the top in their services to customers it was Callan Post Office, they were brilliant, really brilliant over the years and her mother was there before her, Nellie Phelan, and she was a great postmistress, they’re going to be missed up there, they offered an invaluable service”.