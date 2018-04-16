Date set for official opening of last surviving tower of Kilkenny City Walls

A date has now been set for the official opening of one of the most important surviving features of Kilkenny’s City Walls.

Talbot’s Tower has been closed off to the public for years now – firstly, because of its deteriorating state and then because of the presence of Japanese knotweed.

However Kilkenny County Council says a lot of work has been carried out and they’re now aiming to have an official opening for the public on Thursday the 3rd of May.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Malcolm Noonan says he’s delighted with the news.

Meanwhile, it’s been decided that the old City Walls Steering Committee of the county council will now be revived.

Councillor Malcolm Noonan is one of the members and he told KCLR News they’ll also be looking at other built heritage such as Kilkenny’s Tudor Houses.