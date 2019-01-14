KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Dean Street waterworks to start today in Kilkenny city
Irish Water is to start works this morning in Kilkenny City to replace 500 metres of old piping.
The works will be taking place along Dean Street and then later along Black Mill Street.
The company says the old cast iron pipes need to be replaced with high density plastic ones to improve the supply across the city.
It’s expected the works will be completed by May and traffic management will be in place until then.