Delayed Leaving Certificate to start this evening in Carlow, Kilkenny & across the country

More than 2,500 students will start their delayed Leaving Cert this evening.

60 local students are among them, 31 in Carlow & 29 in Kilkenny.

Biology is the first subject, with the exam starting at 5.30pm.

They are scheduled to take place on evenings and weekends until December 11th.

Meanwhile, the number of Leaving Cert exemptions for Irish has increased by 16% in the past year.

It follows a change to the rules that a principal can sign off on the exemption instead of relying on a cert from a psychologist.

The Irish Independent reports the number of students getting the dispensation is now more than 6,000 compared with 5.076 in the 2018-19 academic year.