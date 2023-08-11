FeaturedKCLR News
Dept confirms independent inspector will investigate complaints about Ukrainian accomodation at The Clink hotel in Carlow
The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have confirmed to KCLR that they have requested the inspection after complaints made by residents
An independent inspector is being sent into The Clink Hotel in Carlow to investigate the conditions Ukrainian refugees are living in.
It’s as a result of complaints made by the residents.
The operators of the hotel declined to comment on the complaints when contacted by KCLR.