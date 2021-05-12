Diageo expects 14% rise in profits just weeks after closing Kilkenny’s Smithwick’s Experience

Diageo says their profits will be better than expected this year.

The world’s biggest spirits company is expecting profits to rise by at least 14%.

They’re resuming a programme to return cash to investors, with around one billion pounds sterling promised by the end of January.

The news comes less than a fortnight after they announced the closure of the Smithwicks Experience in Kilkenny despite the fact that former worker Martin Lalor says they promised to keep a presence in the form of an experience centre in the city long-term.

A group of Kilkenny publicans will meet with Diageo tomorrow (more on that here) while local hoteliers added their collective voice yesterday (more on that here) – they and others have also been adding to a petition – details on that here.

Mr Lalor was involved in talks as a staff rep when the brewery was being shut down as he outlined on KCLR Live to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin – listen back to that here: